Hockenson missed the first eight games of the 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL and didn't play 50% of the team's offensive snaps until Week 12. From that point forward he averaged 6.6 targets and 49 receiving yards per game in the regular season before catching five balls for 64 yards and a score in the Vikings' lone playoff game. We view Hockenson as a top-eight tight end in 2025, worthy of a pick as early as Round 7. He's in the prime of his career, and just a year removed from a season when he was on pace for more than 100 catches and 1,000 yards before he tore his ACL, so Hockenson could be a great value on draft day. He's better in full PPR than half, and gets a big boost in tight-end premium leagues because his production has been more about receptions than touchdowns throughout his career. If Jordan Addison is suspended, expect Hockenson to see a boost in targets and value.