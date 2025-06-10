A no-nonsense back who played at nearly 230 pounds at Texas Tech and provided some of the best pass-protection film of any incoming rookie, Brooks feels like a perfect complement to Chase Brown's explosive play creation. Brooks certainly offers creativity of his own as an excellent processor and block-setter, but he simply lacks the top-end speed that Brown offers. However, Brown's big-play hunting sometimes comes at the expense of negative plays. Brooks was one of the most consistently successful down-to-down runners in the 2025 class and may prove to be the better option at keeping the Cincinnati Bengals run game on track. Brooks also has experience and highly efficient data as a man/gap runner, and the Bengals used man/gap-scheme blocking at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL in 2024. The fit feels perfect, and Brooks makes a lot of sense as a priority bench stash for Fantasy football drafters.