Felton was a shocking pick in Round 3 and is now paired with Kevin O'Connell and a Minnesota Vikings offense that has been very Fantasy-friendly to its pass-catchers. Felton's Maryland breakout did not come until his fourth season and was predicated on target volume more so than efficiency. He has a slim build for an NFL receiver, but as Jordan Addison has shown, playing alongside Justin Jefferson helps alleviate some concerns for receivers who might be weaker vs. press coverage. If Felton can move around the formation and get free releases off the line, he has the speed (4.37 40-yard dash) and elusiveness (44 avoided tackles over his final two seasons) to create chunk plays. Jalen Nailor surprisingly scored six touchdowns for the Vikes last year. Felton's draft capital and landing spot make him a name to monitor, but he is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.