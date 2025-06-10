Bigsby could prove to be the best running back in Jacksonville this season, or he could be third on the depth chart behind Travis Etienne and rookie Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars backfield is worth monitoring in training camp, and Bigsby should be drafted with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. If Bigsby emerges as the No. 1 running back in Jacksonville, even in a committee, he could be a solid flex option in all formats. Our view heading into training camp is Etienne will open the season as the starter, and Tuten will eventually land a prominent role, with Bigsby as a complementary option. Of course, new coach Liam Coen might favor Bigsby, and he could be a steal on draft day. In 2024, Bigsby worked in tandem with Etienne, and Bigsby averaged 8.1 PPR points per game. He had nine games with double digits in carries, and Bigsby scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of those outings. Bigsby had an effective year running the ball at 4.6 yards per carry, but he could be limited as a receiver with seven receptions for 54 yards on 12 targets. We'll see what happens with Bigsby, Etienne and Tuten, and Bigsby could be a great value pick on draft day if he ends up as the No. 1 running back for the Jaguars this year.