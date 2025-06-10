Unfortunately, Dell (knee) could miss the entire season and is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. If he does recover in time to play at all in 2025 then add him off the waiver wire during the year. Dell was injured in Week 16 against Kansas City and has required multiple surgeries to repair the MCL, LCL and ACL in his left knee. When healthy, he will likely be the third receiver at best in Houston behind Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, but he also has competition from rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. There's a chance we won't see Dell playing significant snaps until 2026, so don't expect much from him this season. And he's only worth rostering in Dynasty and long-term keeper leagues if you can stash him on injured reserve.