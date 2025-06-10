Hill is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in December of last season, and there's no guarantee he'll be ready for training camp. Keep an eye on his recovery, but Hill isn't worth drafting in the majority of leagues. When healthy, Hill could resume his role as a do-it-all resource for the Saints, but then you can add him off the waiver wire if he's playing well. New Orleans has a new look this season with Kellen Moore as the head coach and Derek Carr retired, and Hill could potentially see time at tight end, quarterback, and running back. But he has to prove he's 100 percent with his knee, and Moore might not use Hill as much as previous regimes for the Saints. He's also 34 and coming back from a serious injury, so keep expectations in check for Hill when he's finally cleared to play.