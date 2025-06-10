"We have too much conviction, right? No doubt. You know how I feel. From the first day we put this guy on, there was a vision," is a Sean McVay quote from draft day in reference to the Ferguson selection in Round 2. The best athletic tester from the 2025 rookie TE class, Ferguson also flashed decent receiving productivity at Oregon. Ferguson will presumably open his career working behind Tyler Higbee, but he could quickly prove to be L.A.'s most-competent receiving threat at TE. He has the size and blocking chops to be an every-down in-line tight end, and Ferguson's build-up speed could be a real problem for front-seven players who end up mismatched onto him. There are a ton of short-area catch-and-run targets vacated with Cooper Kupp no longer on the roster. Ferguson could help fill that void. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.