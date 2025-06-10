McLaurin averaged 10.9 Fantasy points per game (WR12) in his first season building a rapport with Jayden Daniels from scratch. He was WR14 in PPR leagues and finished with just the 35th-most targets per game (6.9). McLaurin's Fantasy season was made by his 13 touchdowns (second-most), but touchdowns tend to be the most volatile metric to chase year over year. The Commanders have also added Deebo Samuel to the wide receiver room. McLaurin is unlikely to repeat 13 touchdowns, but there is a strong chance he will improve on his targets per game as his chemistry with Daniels jumps. Also, the passing volume could rise in Washington with a more challenging schedule. McLaurin is a safe pick as your WR2 and you'll need to grab him early in Round 4 or late in Round 3.