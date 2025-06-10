Exactly the type of player that Bryce Young needed, McMillan is a hands-catcher who worked back to the ball and won at the catch point in a variety of ways -- length, finesse and focus, physicality, to name a few -- during his career at Arizona. Also capable of creating after the catch with vision, creativity, and deceptive agility, T-Mac is the full package as a yardage creator. Young flashed encouraging moments in his second season and was at his best when escaping pressure and creating plays on the fly. McMillan presents an improvisational partner with his ball-winning ability. Carolina's complementary pass-catchers can keep defenses honest, but none stand out as imposing target competition. It's easy to hype T-Mac's rookie season possibilities -- betting markets project Carolina to clearly exceed its 2024 scoring output but still remain in the bottom third of offenses league-wide -- it's important to remain grounded in reality when imagining what could be. To this point, Young has one career game with 300+ passing yards and only four with 250+. McMillan makes for a fine pick after Round 5.