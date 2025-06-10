2025 Outlook: Tez Johnson
2025 fantasy player outlook for Tez Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson was uber-productive at Oregon and had a knack for getting open easily against tougher competition at the Senior Bowl but he is a true outlier when it comes to height, weight and wingspan, and that may be a nonnegotiable at the NFL level. He also faces an uphill battle to even crack the roster on one of the deepest wide receiver depth charts in the NFL. Johnson is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.