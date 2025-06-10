Johnson surprised some when he almost immediately earned the lion's share of snaps at tight end despite being billed by some draftniks as a developmental tight end. It wasn't until the second half of his rookie season that we started to see flashes of what he can do in the pass game, which led to glimmers of hope for Fantasy managers. Unfortunately, his rookie season was shortened by injuries. Entering Year 2, Johnson will play faster as he gains confidence in where he's supposed to be within the scheme. He also gets an upgrade at quarterback. If the Giants continue to give Johnson a massive snap share, he could become a sneaky back-end tight end streamer. He is best left undrafted and to be streamed in the right matchups against defenses who struggle vs. tight ends.