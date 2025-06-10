Tremble signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Panthers, but he's not expected to have a big role in the passing game. Tremble is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Tremble had 23 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets in 12 games. At best, he's the No. 2 tight end behind Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Carolina also has a crowded receiving corps with Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker. It would be a surprise if Tremble was productive for Fantasy managers, but if he starts off the season playing well then just add Tremble off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.