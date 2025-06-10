Pollard will again be the lead running back for the Titans, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Pollard will continue to share touches with Tyjae Spears, but we still value Pollard as a low-end No. 2 running back/flex option in all formats. In 2024, Pollard set career highs in carries (260) and rushing yards (1,079) while scoring five touchdowns with 41 catches for 238 yards on 57 targets. He averaged 12.5 PPR points per game, but his numbers popped when Spears was injured. Pollard had seven games last season where he played at least 73 percent of the snaps, and he scored at least 14.7 PPR points in four of those outings. Spears will work in tandem with Pollard, and coach Brian Callahan said in May that "hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed" this season between both running backs, which could be a problem for Pollard. But that will hopefully get offset by a better offense in Tennessee under new quarterback Cam Ward. Most likely, Pollard will be a solid value pick -- think Round 7 in a 12-team league -- and be a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues.