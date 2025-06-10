Horton has length and speed to burn, and that's exactly what he did in three seasons (the final of which was cut short) at Colorado State. In limited 2024 action, Horton looked uncoverable -- drawing a target on an absurd 41% of his routes while averaging 3.84 yards per route run. Across three seasons as a Ram, Horton averaged an elite 3.09 yards per route. Presumably, medical concerns dropped Horton to Round 5 of the NFL Draft. The Seahawks desperately needed perimeter speed, and a healthy Horton could provide just that. If he can get back to form and then beat out Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Horton could make noise in Year 1. Sam Darnold's deep ball was surprisingly top-notch in 2024. Keep an eye on Horton during the preseason and early into his rookie regular season campaign. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.