Etienne was one of the biggest busts in 2024, but he has the potential to rebound this year. He's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back in all leagues with a mid-round pick, and he can still be a must-start Fantasy option if things go right. Last year, Etienne averaged just 8.7 PPR points per game, which was easily a career low, and a significant drop-off from his 2023 production (16.1 PPR points). He split work with Tank Bigsby, and Etienne had 150 carries for 558 yards and two touchdowns and 39 receptions for 254 yards on 52 targets. By comparison, he had 267 carries for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 with 58 catches for 476 yards and a touchdown on 73 targets. Etienne will continue to share touches this season with Bigsby and potentially rookie Bhayshul Tuten, which is why Etienne's stock is low coming into the season. And Etienne might even fall behind Bigsby and Tuten on the depth chart, which is something to consider. But Etienne could still prove to be the best running back in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars offense should improve in 2025 under new coach Liam Coen. Etienne has flex appeal on draft day, but he can easily outperform his expected average draft position. Hopefully, Etienne can return to his 2023 form this year.