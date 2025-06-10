Harris struggled to stay healthy, and so the sample size of him dominating at Ole Miss is relatively small. It's ridiculously dominant, though. His production vs. SEC press coverage on a per-route basis stands out above the likes of Malik Nabers, DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase. We're talking about truly elite per-opportunity production against the highest level of defensive competition. Will he be able to physically dominate NFL opponents on the vertical plane? Harris simply won with force. He blew by defenders, left them in the dust, and dunked on them in jump ball situations when needed. Is that a sustainable way to live as a pro? We're about to find out, because defenses are on constant alert against Ladd McConkey. Harris is going to get one-on-one opportunities. The question is how many? Receivers who primarily work in the deep area of the field often do not see enough targets to be relevant for Fantasy purposes. There are better late-round dart throws than Harris.