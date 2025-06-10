Tucker is more of a late-round Best Ball dart throw than a reliable redraft league asset. About four times per season he'll make a big play or two in a game and deliver good numbers -- he had four matchups with 13.9-plus PPR points last year, and two the year before. He'll compete this preseason for playing time after the Raiders took three rookie wideouts in the draft. Until he develops some consistency, which seems unlikely, Fantasy managers shouldn't draft him unless they have the luxury of not making lineup decisions each week.