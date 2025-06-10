Henderson split a backfield with Quinshon Judkins in 2024 but was often used as a three-down back earlier throughout his Ohio State career. He's one of the best pass-blocking and route-running rookies to enter the NFL in some time, and New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a well-documented history of utilizing the RB position in the passing game. Even in non-PPR formats, a target is worth more Fantasy points than a rush attempt on average. Combining receiving ability with big-play ability creates a unique Fantasy upside. Henderson might not see the raw volume of touches that Judkins or even Kaleb Johnson do, but his per-touch efficiency could be more than enough to offset the discrepancy. And if Rhamondre Stevenson is forced to miss any time, Henderson could step up -- he has proven capable of playing on all three downs and handling 20+ touches per game against the highest level of CFB competition. So often, rookies are league-winners in Fantasy. The formula is certainly there for Henderson to become that type of contributor. He makes for a high-upside pick in Round 5 of your Fantasy drafts.