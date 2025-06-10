Lauded by many for possibly the best draft class in 2025, Dan Morgan and his team in Carolina selected Etienne ahead of some really good running backs. With speed and electric elusiveness as a lateral mover, Etienne will likely help in the return game and may contribute as a change-of-pace element in the down-to-down RB rotation. If his big-play ability translates, Etienne could offer an explosive element that neither Chuba Hubbard or Rico Dowdle can. Etienne's collegiate production doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence that he'll ever be a full-time pro. His film could be compared to Dylan Sampson, another extremely young RB who played in the SEC, but Sampson outproduced Etienne in a significant way. And still, Etienne was the RB selected first in the NFL Draft. Without a clear path to playing time, Etienne can only be viewed a a last-round bench stash, even if Carolina's conviction in adding him to an already-crowded RB room inspires intrigue.