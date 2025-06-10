Lawrence should be considered a sleeper coming into the season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. He's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all Superflex and two-quarterback formats. This could be the best year of Lawrence's career, and hopefully, he can emerge as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. It's been a good offseason for Lawrence, even though the Jaguars lost Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. Liam Coen being hired as the head coach is a plus, and Jacksonville traded up in the NFL Draft to select Travis Hunter. The Jaguars also signed Dyami Brown as a free agent, and Hunter, Brown, and standout sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr., along with tight end Brenton Strange, give Lawrence plenty of weapons to succeed. Lawrence has to stay healthy, and he was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. But he should be ready for training camp, and now Lawrence has to deliver on the field. His best season was 2022 when he averaged 20.3 Fantasy points per game, but Lawrence has the potential for much more. You shouldn't overvalue Lawrence on draft day, so he should be selected as a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in most leagues. But he has top-10 upside, and he could be one of the best surprise Fantasy options in 2025.