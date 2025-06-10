You'll consider drafting Benson late because he's a second-year backup to an older RB, and that's really about it. As a rookie he played 15 or fewer snaps in 12 of 13 games last season, never really getting the chance to develop rhythm as a runner. Of his 63 carries, 36.5% of them went five-plus yards, which is nice, but that's not enough to really buy into his game and say he'll for-sure unseat James Conner as Arizona's top running back. Only Fantasy drafters who take Conner with a top-60 pick and those who like to stash late-round RBs will seriously consider Benson in the Round 10-11 range.