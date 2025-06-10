McBride has cemented his status as a top-tier Fantasy tight end after a breakout 2024. The behemoth averaged 9.2 targets per game to lead all tight ends, catching 76% of his throws on a short 6.1 average depth of target. If there's a complaint it's that he didn't score enough -- just three total touchdowns (one rushing) despite 20 red-zone targets and nine end-zone targets. He has seven career touchdowns in 49 games. McBride will definitely be one of the first two tight ends taken on draft day with a pick as soon as Round 2. He's enough of a differentiator at tight end to give your Fantasy squad an advantage every week, especially leagues where catches count.