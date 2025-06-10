Palmer will compete for a role in Tampa Bay's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value this season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Buccaneers have a crowded receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Emeka Egbuka, and it will be hard for Palmer to earn enough targets to help Fantasy managers. Most likely, if Palmer makes the final roster, he'll contribute on special teams. He had 14 kickoff return yards and 136 punt return yards in 15 games in 2024.