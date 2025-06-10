Sermon signed in Pittsburgh this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve running back. Sermon is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Steelers have a crowded backfield with Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Cordarrelle Patterson, and Sermon isn't a lock to make the final roster. Even if he does break training camp with the Steelers, it would be a surprise if Sermon made a significant Fantasy impact in 2025. Keep an eye on his role, and you can add him off the waiver wire if he starts the season playing well.