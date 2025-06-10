Burks (knee) will compete for a role in Tennessee's receiving corps, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Burks is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 last year. When healthy, Burks will compete with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor for playing time, and Burks might not get many opportunities. He'll have to prove his health first and then show he deserves targets. If that happens then Fantasy managers can just add Burks off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.