Franklin, a second-year receiver, will compete for playing time this preseason in Denver. It took Franklin a little while to step into even a decent role with the Broncos last season, and once he did he sparingly made the kinds of plays Fantasy managers love. But an unprompted mention by coach Sean Payton in late May suggests there could be more in store for Franklin, who does offer good speed for the Broncos. He'll need to take a big step forward in order to get on the Fantasy radar. Until then, don't expect him to be part of Fantasy rosters.