Tagovailoa scored 20 or more points (6-point-per-passing-TD scoring) in six of the 10 games he started and finished, and he is a solid QB2 deserving of a late-round pick. Tagovailoa is somewhat unexciting but also underrated. He has been a top-16 quarterback per game in three consecutive seasons, finishing in the top five in passing yards per game each year. Unfortunately, his lack of rushing ability caps his upside. It's probably not realistic to expect him to finish much higher than 10th at the position, but he has a great chance to finish as a top-15 quarterback and be a streamer at worst. In the best-case scenario, Tagovailoa is a borderline must-start quarterback, and he can become that if he has more success throwing downfield. His pass attempts and pass efficiency on deep balls plummeted in 2024. If he can revive Tyreek Hill and hit more big plays, Fantasy managers could have a steal in the later rounds.