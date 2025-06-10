Like many of the Packers' pass catchers, Kraft has been wildly efficient but has struggled to see enough targets to be a reliable producer of Fantasy points. The difference between Kraft and the other guys is that he plays tight end. Because of the nature of the position in Fantasy, tight ends can more easily overcome target concerns with elite efficiency, particularly if they are great after the catch like George Kittle. Kraft has been elite after the catch, averaging 7.5 YAC per reception as a rookie and somehow increasing that to 9.1 last year. He's also been elite at reaching the end zone, scoring nine touchdowns on 110 career targets for an 8.2% rate. He's likely due for some regression in both areas, but we still like him as a top-10 tight end this year worthy of a pick as early as Round 9. If Kraft sees an increase in targets he could be the breakout tight end of 2025.