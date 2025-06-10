Signed to a new one-year, $10 million contract immediately after the season, Atwell will compete for playing time this preseason with the Rams. Coach Sean McVay touted Atwell's hands and explosiveness as reasons for keeping him around as the team's third receiver. He could play in a role similar to what Demarcus Robinson had in 2024. Robinson averaged 3.8 targets per game, but scored seven times. Atwell is a sneaky late-round pick in Best Ball drafts and in the deepest of WR-heavy leagues this fall.