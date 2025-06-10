Spears will again work in tandem with Tony Pollard this season, and Spears can be a high-end flex in that role. He's worth drafting with a mid-to-late-round pick in all leagues. In 2024, Spears missed five games due to hamstring and concussion injuries, and Pollard was the lead running back for the Titans. But Spears had five games with double digits in touches, and he scored at least 11.9 PPR points in four of those outings, including two games with at least 21.6 PPR points. Spears played one game last season without Pollard, and Spears had 20 carries for 95 yards and three catches for 8 yards on four targets in Week 17 against Jacksonville. Coach Brian Callahan said in May that "hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed" this season between both running backs, and Spears could be a surprise Fantasy option with more work. He also has star potential if Pollard were to miss any time due to injury. Spears is a great running back to stash on your bench, and we would draft him as early as Round 9 in a 12-team league.