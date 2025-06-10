Allgeier will once again be the No. 2 running back for the Falcons behind Bijan Robinson, and Allgeier is worth drafting as a handcuff with a late-round pick in all leagues. If Robinson were to miss any time then Allgeier would be a potential league winner. But even playing behind Robinson, Allgeier can still have flex appeal in deeper leagues. In 2024, Allgeier scored at least 7.5 PPR points in six games, and he finished with over 700 total yards and three touchdowns. He's a great running back to stash on your bench given the potential upside if Robinson is ever out.