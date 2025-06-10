Bass is coming off a strong season as a top-10 kicker in Fantasy leagues. He should be in consideration with one of your last two picks, but do not reach for Bass as he is not an elite kicker and does not need to be prioritized. Bass made only 82.8% of his field goals, but he attempted the second-most extra points in the NFL in 2024. Bass clearly benefits from Buffalo's elite offense and should continue to get opportunities to put up Fantasy points.