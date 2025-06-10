Goodson will compete for a role as a reserve running back for the Colts this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Jonathan Taylor is locked in as the starter in Indianapolis, but the backup role is up for grabs among Khalil Herbert, D.J. Giddens and Goodson. Most likely, Goodson won't make a significant Fantasy impact in 2025. Keep an eye on his role, and you can add him off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.