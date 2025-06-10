Higbee has not averaged double-digit PPR points in any of his past five seasons. He'll deliver some spurts of good production (14.9 PPR points in his last three games of 2024, for example), but he's never really been a consistent Fantasy starter. There's more: The Rams have tried each of the past two offseasons to add to their tight end room, first signing Colby Parkinson last year, then drafting rookie Terrance Ferguson this year. It all points to Higbee sharing reps, making him no better than a streaming TE option to begin the season.