Lockett will compete for playing time in Tennessee this preseason, likely putting him on a path to play meaningful snaps for the Titans but not necessarily contribute Fantasy points while doing so. Lockett's production has faded over the past two seasons to the point where the 33-year-old had just 10 games with 12-plus PPR points in them (and four were in 2024). Chances are Lockett will be available off waivers once the season begins if he develops consistency with new Titans QB Cam Ward.