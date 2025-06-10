Even as a divisive prospect entering the NFL at 25 years old, Shough demands the attention of those drafting in formats where multiple QBs can be started as he stares down a potential starting gig in New Orleans. Shough's career scramble rate was the second-highest in the 2025 QB class -- just above Josh Allen's and just below Anthony Richardson's career rates. He could run more than expected. The Browns are the only team that betting markets have projected for fewer points than the Saints in 2025, so passing production likely isn't going to be Fantasy-friendly. There have certainly been worse rookie landing spots than an offense designed by Kellen Moore with playmakers like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara. Shough is a Superflex/two-QB pick only, but he might be a surprising source of value in those formats.