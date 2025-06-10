Anthony Richardson was the absolute worst statistical passer in 2024, in terms of accuracy on short passes. Daniel Jones was better. The best-case scenario for Warren probably involves Jones starting. Bleak times in Indianapolis. The Colts have assembled a "basketball lineup" of diverse types of size/speed athletes, but the question remains: can the QB play facilitate receiving volume? The player who draws targets in the most-similar vicinity to Warren was the best Indy pass-catcher last year. Josh Downs is electric. Among players with 300+ routes run in 2024, only Malik Nabers drew targets on a higher percentage of routes than Downs. Indy's investment in Warren signals that he'll be an important part of the offense, but when it comes to actually projecting his stats, several problems arise. Warren is not worth considering until the Round 10 range of your drafts.