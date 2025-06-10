Before finishing as WR32 per game in PPR last season, Hill was an elite Fantasy option for seven consecutive years. Now he is better left for Round 3 or later of a 12-team league as he looks to bounce back. Even if we only consider 11 games with Tua Tagovailoa, Hill was on pace for just 87 catches, 1,073 yards, and nine touchdowns on 134 targets. That's solid, but a far cry from two straight seasons of more than 1,700 yards. What happened? Was it his age (he is 31 years old now), his preseason wrist injury, or Miami's change in offensive philosophy (shorter passes to running backs and tight ends)? Whatever the reason, it all added up to Hill being one of the biggest busts in Fantasy last season. There are reasons for optimism. We've seen great wide receivers have huge seasons at age 31 (Jordy Nelson, Keenan Allen, and Mike Evans come to mind). His wrist should be healthy, and Miami could always go back to throwing deep balls to Hill. Plus, he was Miami's preferred end zone option in 2024 with nine more end zone targets than any other player. At his age, you can't ignore the possibility that he is in decline. However, if Hill is back to his old self and Tagovailoa stays healthy, Hill could be Fantasy gold.