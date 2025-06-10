Tracy was one of the best surprises in 2024 Fantasy leagues as a late-round or undrafted acquisition. Although the end of his rookie season was marred by fumbles and a scaled-back role, he still finished just outside the top 30 backs in Fantasy points per game in both standard and PPR formats. This was in line with his 13.5 total touches per game average -- 31st among all backs. The Giants offense taking a leap forward with improved quarterback play could help Tracy's efficiency, but it's hard to imagine him touching the football more after the team upgraded from Eric Gray to Cam Skattebo. Tracy will have to be more efficient with ball security to secure the red zone role for the Giants. Tracy is a bit pricey at his current Round 6 ADP given the limitations of the projected Giants offense and his competition for touches. He's worth drafting if he falls into the Round 7-8 range.