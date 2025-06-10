Robinson averaged the 16th-most targets among all receivers in 2024 -- nearly nine per game -- but still failed to maintain relevance in Fantasy leagues due to ranking 75th at 7.5 yards per reception, which was nearly a full yard and a half lower than Elijah Moore. Robinson's role could also face more uncertainty in 2025 if the Giants expand Malik Nabers' role in the slot. Nabers dominated in the slot at LSU, but he wasn't used often there was a rookie despite being effective in this role. Robinson might find his way into the final round of Fantasy drafts, but his upside is capped, his floor isn't what you want to be filling your benches with and he should be left on waiver wires.