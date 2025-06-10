Lutz was one of the rare kickers who finished not only in the top 12 in total points, but in points per game as well. He attempted 34 field goals, making 31 including 5 of 7 from 50-plus yards (and 100% of his 11 field goal tries between 40 and 49 yards). His quality leg combined with the Broncos' good-but-not-amazing offense should mean another year of extensive field-goal tries for Lutz. The icing on the cake? A Sean Payton-coached team has attempted at least 28 field goals in 12 of his 17 seasons as a head coach. That's a pretty good track record. Lutz is worth taking with one of your two last choices.