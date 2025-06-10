There was a fun five-week stretch last season when Dissly was considered a decent Fantasy tight end. Then reality set in and Dissly went back to being a scarcely targeted option in the Chargers offense (an injury didn't help things). Any thought of Dissly rebounding to Fantasy relevance should be stripped from your head since the Chargers worked this offseason to add quality receiver help and even drafted rookie TE Oronde Gadsden II. You can do better than this, even in TE-premium leagues.