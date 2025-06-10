Levis has the chance to compete for the starting job in Tennessee this season, but most likely he will be the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Cam Ward. In that role, Levis has minimal Fantasy value and is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Levis was the starter for the Titans in 2024, but he averaged just 12.2 Fantasy points per game. He had three games with more than 20 Fantasy points and five games with fewer than 10 points. We have limited expectations for Levis if he were to start any games in 2025, and he would only be useful in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he were added off the waiver wire.