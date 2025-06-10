As a rookie, Reichard finished tied for eighth in FPPG, benefitting from a friendly kicking environment and the Vikings' high-scoring offense. We do not rank him as a top-12 kicker going into the year, but he is certainly in the mess of kickers that could finish top 12. One slightly concerning note about Reichard last year was that all six of his field goal misses came Week 9 or later, so he didn't exactly finish strong. The Vikings open their season in Chicago and play three of their first five games on the road outdoors, so it may be better to wait and add him in the middle of the season when the schedule turns more friendly. He does not kick outdoors once from October 19 to November 16. if you want to draft him, make sure it is not before the final round of your draft.