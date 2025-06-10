Shipley has an excellent opportunity to earn the Eagles' No. 2 RB role behind Saquon Barkley as long as he can beat out free agent acquisition A.J. Dillon. In his lone opportunity to play major snaps as a rookie in Week 18, Shipley totaled 65 yards with four receptions on four targets. He can serve as a change-of-pace back with upside in the pass game, but he is unlikely to take over as a workhorse back. Nonetheless, he's a fine handcuff for Barkley and last-round dart throw in your drafts.