The Texans traded a 2026 Round 3 pick in order to move up to select Marks in Round 4. He'll be 25 years old as a rookie. Jarquez Hunter, Dylan Sampson, DJ Giddens, Jordan James and Jaydon Blue were all still on the board. Marks was a conviction pick for the Texans, and so there might be an immediate role in place for him. His presumed value add is as a passing-downs back, but the draft capital investment hints that more may be at play. New-hire offensive coordinator Nick Caley worked with Bill Belichick from 2015-22 before spending 2023-24 working with Sean McVay. He saw firsthand what McVay did with Kyren Williams and the run game transformation from outside zone-heavy scheming to more up-the-gut man/gap running, a style more akin to Belichick's preference. The Texans added some serious beef to the offensive line this offseason, and it's possible that Marks might have been brought in to stabilize the early downs and put C.J. Stroud in fewer disadvantageous long down-and-distance situations. Keep an eye on his usage as the season progresses -- he might be a waiver wire add, but you can draft for higher upside than Marks in the final rounds.