Hutchinson will compete for a role in Houston's offense this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. We'll see if Hutchinson can earn playing time behind Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, especially with Tank Dell (knee) hurt, but the Texans also have two rookies for Hutchinson to contend with in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as John Metchie. In two seasons with Houston, Hutchinson has posted minimal production with 20 catches for 207 yards and no touchdowns on 45 targets in 32 games. This could be his chance to prove himself if he gets extended playing time, but if that happens then you can add Hutchinson off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.