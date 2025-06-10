Based on his last six meaningful games of last season including his Super Bowl romp, Worthy has the potential to be a must-start receiver in Fantasy. The only question is if he can maintain the role we saw in that small sample size: 8.7 targets and nearly two rushes per game, 89.1 total yards per game, 11.9 yards per catch on a 6.4 average depth of target, six total touchdowns, and 21.6 PPR points per game (five with 15-plus PPR points). Being that elite again seems like a stretch; Worthy's numbers are weighted heavily by his 8-157-2 stat line in Super Bowl LIX, and the depth of the Chiefs' receiving room is an obvious factor. But even a downtick to six targets per game would be decent -- he averaged 13.8 PPR points in nine regular-season games with at least six targets. That's a safe floor expectation. No one else on the Chiefs offers the speed, versatility, and youth that Worthy does, and coach Andy Reid applauded Worthy this offseason for improving his understanding of the offense, hinting that he'll play faster because of it. That's a scary thought for defenses but not Fantasy managers. Understand that Worthy has the downside of being a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver, but if he clicks, he'll be a league-winner. The buy-in to risk it with Worthy will happen in Round 4 in every league.