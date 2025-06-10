Koo will return as the kicker for the Falcons, and hopefully he's better in 2025 than he was in 2024. Last year, Koo struggled with 25-of-34 made field goals and 26-of-26 PATs in 14 games. He ended the season on injured reserve with a hip injury, which might explain his struggles, and prior to 2024, he made at least 86 percent of his field goals in five years in a row. The Falcons offense should continue to give Koo plenty of chances to score, so he remains a No. 1 Fantasy kicker coming into the season. But if he struggles again early in the year then plan to find an alternative on your Fantasy roster.