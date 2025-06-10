Charbonnet will look pretty on your bench until he gets an opportunity for extended playing time with the Seahawks this year. That tends to happen for at least a few games every season when starter Kenneth Walker III misses playing time. Charbonnet has been outstanding in games when he gets 15-plus touches (18.9 PPR points per game in seven games), but awful otherwise (6.2 PPR points per game in 26 games). He's got the skill-set to be effective in the Seahawks' new offense, but until it's clear that he's taken over the backfield from Walker, he won't be anything more than a bench option with tremendous upside tied to his playing time. If you do draft Charbonnet with a pick starting in Round 9, commit to being patient with him for the whole season.